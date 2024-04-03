WATCH: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's magical couple dance will melt your hearts; Shagun shakes a leg at THIS iconic number

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. While the couple has yet to make the official announcement and share the wedding pictures, several videos from her wedding have swirled on the internet. Among other videos, one of the videos showcases the happy groom holding his beloved wife close as they dance to the romantic number.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe flaunt their crackling chemistry in romantic dance performance

Days after Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s reported wedding, a while back, a series of videos from the intimate ceremony have stirred the internet. After a video of a happy bride dancing her way on the aisle towards Mathias, we caught our hands featuring the much-in-love couple shelling major couple goals in another romantic video.

The video seemingly from their sangeet ceremony features Taapsee and Mathias flaunting their effortless chemistry on Bruno Mars’ Just The Way You Are. For the ceremony, the international Badminton player looked handsome in a pink tuxedo, while his lady love complimented him in a white coordinated set. Meanwhile, the actress’s sister Shagun Pannu, and actor friend Abhilash Thapliyal among others were seen hyping up the couple with loud cheers and claps.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu add Bollywood touch to celebrations

In addition to this, Taapsee Pannu’s sister Shagun Pannu also fulfilled her bridesmaids’ duties as she danced her heart out with the beautiful bride. Another viral video from the same ceremony shows Taapsee and Shagun adding to the fervor with a dash of Bollywood to the celebrations. The Pannu sisters were seen setting the dance floor ablaze with their performance to the iconic track, Le Gayi from the movie, Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The enthusiasm and elation is quite evident on their faces.

According to a report published in News 18, the couple tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur. The wedding was quite a private event. The report also suggested that the pre-wedding festivities apparently began on March 20.

The portal stated, “The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

