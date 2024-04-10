WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s dad Jackie Shroff has a special message for Akshay Kumar: ‘Chote Miyan ka dhyaan rakh’

We are just a few hours away from the release of the much-awaited action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The trailer has already created hype and fans cannot wait to watch the film. Well, just ahead of the film’s release, there is a special message for the Bade and Chote Miyan from the Bhidu of Bollywood Jackie Shroff and we bet you are going to enjoy watching the video he dropped.

Jackie Shroff’s special message for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff dropped a video of him wishing luck to the entire team of Bade Miyan Chote Miya. In the video, we can see the actor dressed in a crisp white shirt that he has paired with black pants and a beige-colored hat. He is seated in a garden and the video begins with him saying ‘aye Bade Miyan! Chote Miyan ka dhyaan rakh boss.’

He further adds, ‘All the best, kal ke liye. Theatre me jaa ke dekhunga, maze lunga. The youngest action hero, Tiger Shroff, All the best young man. And with Akki as your Bade Miyan, it is going to be a good film.’ The video ends with him kissing on the screen.

Check out the video:

Akshay Kumar’s reply to Jackie Shroff

Taking to his Instagram stories, Akshay Kumar shared the video posted by Jackie Shroff. He wrote, “Thank you Jaggu dada. Hope you enjoy the movie. And don’t worry about Chote, he’s my brother for life” with a hug emoji.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is ready to hit cinemas on April 11.

