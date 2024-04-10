Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking: Akshay-Tiger film sells 13000 tickets in top national chains for Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha among others is now just a day away from its release. The movie's advance bookings began a few days back and they are alarmingly low, giving an indication that there isn't much excitement among the paying public for the movie. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a day prior to its release, has sold around 13000 tickets in national chains.

9000 tickets have been sold in PVRInox while 4000 tickets have gone in Cinepolis. 13000 tickets in national chains is dismal for a movie so big, and it puts the prospects of the movie in jeopardy, even if there's a sort of acceptance for the film once it releases. With a day left, the movie will be targetting total ticket sales in national chains of around 40000. That is lower than Crew and in the range of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Aided by the Eid holiday, the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film will fancy its chances of registering a low two-digit opening and then building upon it over the weekend.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan And Maidaan Are Not Facing Screen-Sharing Issues Since There Is Enough Showcasing For Both

Action films need to begin with a bang but Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will conversely see a dull start, and it will thus heavily rely on the word of mouth. The only redeeming factor of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the fact that it will comfortably be the most preferred Eid release, followed by Maidaan. The clash isn't really harming either of the two film parties since there is enough showcasing available for both movies, as well as the holdover titles.

The Silver Lining For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

What works in favour of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and also Maidaan for that matter is the fact that there are no significant Indian releases for over a month. If there is acceptance of the content by the movie-paying public, both movies can have a leggie theatrical run, irrespective of the low start.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases in theatres on the 11th of April, 2024. Are you going to watch the movie in theatres?

