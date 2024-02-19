WATCH: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol reach Goa for Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh's wedding

It's going to be a starry wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on Feb 21. After the couple arrived at the wedding destination in Goa on Feb 17, their industry friends have started joining today. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar are among the first star guests of Rakul and Jackky as they have just landed at Goa airport.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrive in Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made their first public appearance post announcing their pregnancy at the Mumbai airport. Soon after that, the couple was spotted at the Goa airport where they'll be attending the much-talked-about wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Natasha Dalal.

Varun looks dapper in a blue tee paired with white pants. He completed the look with a cap and black sunglasses. Mom-to-be, Natasha opted for a comfortable outfit. She wore a beige-colored blazer and pants over a black top. It was heartening to see him holding his wife's hand with so much love and care as they made their way to car.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan shares a close bond with Jackky Bhagnani and his family. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan directed Govinda led Coolie No 1 in 1995 which was produced by Jackky's father and producer, Vashu Bhagnani. Later in 2020, Varun Dhawan himself starred in the remake of Coolie No 1 which was produced by both Jackky and Vashu and was directed by David.

Advertisement

Esha Deol arrives in Goa for the big wedding

Esha Deol has also arrived in Goa to attend the big wedding. The actress was first snapped by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport and now as she reached Goa, the shutterbugs didn't miss a chance to get a look of her. The actress who has worked in Vashu Bhagnani's Shaadi No 1 was spotted in a chic look in a white tee, denim jeans, and a stylish cap.

Bhumi Pednekar arrives at the Goa airport for Rakul-Jackky's wedding

Bhumi Pednekar shares a strong friendship with Jackky Bhagnani and was one of the most expected guests. The talented and beautiful actress was also clicked by the paps in a comfy look at the Goa airport along with her sister Samiksha.

The pre-wedding of Rakul and Jackky

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar have arrived early in Goa which means they will be a part of Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding celebrations too. Looks like, it's going to be great fun. Isn't it?

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: 5 times actress expressed her love and admiration for husband-to-be