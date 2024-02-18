Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: 5 times actress expressed her love and admiration for husband-to-be

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in South Goa. The couple reached the destination on February 17 along with their respective families. Before reaching Goa, Rakul and Jackky also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple together to seek blessings. Ahead of their wedding, let's revisit times when Rakul opened up about her relationship with Jackky and expressed her admiration and love for him.

5 times Rakul Preet Singh expressed her love for Jackky Bhagnani

1. When Rakul Preet Singh opened up about emotional compatibility with Jackky Bhagnani

During an interview with India Today, Rakul Preet Singh spoke about her soon-to-be husband Jackky Bhagnani, and shared how their emotional compatibility helps her professionally. Rakul explained, “I was single for the longest time, but having a partner is a very natural process. Unfortunately, there is a lot of speculation if you are a part of the film industry. But at the core, we are all human beings who crave emotional compatibility and dependency. Even though I’m a very independent girl, there are days when I just want to rant to Jackky on my off days."

She added, "But he understands my professional space since he belongs to the same industry and that lets me be very vulnerable with him as a woman. Having that emotional balance impacts what I do professionally.”

2. When Rakul Preet Singh called Jackky Bhagnani 'best gift'

In December 2022, while wishing Jackky happy birthday, Rakul shared a love-filled picture of them and wrote, "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love .... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always @jackkybhagnani."

3. Rakul Preet Singh's post for her 'sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani is too cute to miss

In December 2021, Rakul Preet Singh showered her beloved beau with heaps of affection, sharing an adorable picture of him. Her caption radiated warmth and love, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do ! You know I wish you all that you desire. #happybday."

4. When Rakul Preet Singh opened up about the decision to go public with their relationship

During an interview with Film Companion, Rakul spoke about why the two decided to go public with their relationship. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought."

5. When Rakul Preet Singh said it's never 'one mantra' in her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

During an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul opened up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani ahead of their wedding. She said that it was never one mantra but added, "I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about."

She said that even before they started dating, the couple spoke about their understanding. "You know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship," Rakul shared.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024.

