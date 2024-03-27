WATCH: Virat Kohli opens up on how daughter Vamika has got him wrapped around her little finger

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are dotting parents to their daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay. Both of them never miss a chance to spend quality time with their kids and to go the extra mile for them. The Indian batsman recently expressed his love for his daughter Vamika and the moment is now going viral.

Virat Kohli opens up on his love for Vamika

Virat Kohli who is currently busy with IPL 2024 talked about his daughter Vamika Kohli during a conversation with former cricketer Robin Uthappa. In a video that is now doing rounds on X (Twitter), Virat can be seen telling Robin, "You'd be so rigid for so many other things, but when it comes to that little human, you are like 'BAM'".

Further when Robin says, "So we know that Vamika's got him around her little finger." Replying to this, Virat smiles and says, "Always". Isn't that adorable?

Virat Kohli on his recent break with family

During the second pregnancy of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli took a break from cricket to be with his family. Speaking about how the break helped him be in a place where no one could recognize them, he said in the post-match interview, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognizing us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience.”

Advertisement

Virat Kohli connects with Anushka Sharma and kids through video call from cricket ground

Virat Kohli recently walked his IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards victory by defeating Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings by four wickets. Since Anushka couldn't make it to the stadium this time, Kohli video called them.

In a video going viral, he can be seen smiling and making cute faces as he speaks to his kids and wife. He can also be seen giving them a flying kiss and making a promise to call them once he is free.

Now that's how you be a great cricketer, great husband, and a great father.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma