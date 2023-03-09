Ahmed Khan recalls memories of working with Satish Kaushik in Mr India: The name Calendar lived with him and..

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who thoroughly entertained the audience with his craft, passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his sudden and untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. In an interview, Kher also revealed that Satish Kaushik felt uneasy and he then told his driver to take him to the hospital. But while on his way to the hospital, he suffered a heart attack. The entire industry and his fans have been mourning his demise. Choreographer and director Ahmed Khan too expressed his sadness while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Ahmed Khan recalls working with Satish Kaushik in Mr India

Before making it big as a choreographer and director, Ahmed started off his journey in Bollywood as a child actor. He was one of the kids in the Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Satish Kaushik starrer Mr India. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and it was released in 1987. Even today, people talk about the film, especially Satish's character Calendar. While speaking to us, Ahmed shared his fond memories from the sets of Mr India. He was just 11 years old when he made his debut.

Ahmed said, "I stepped into the film industry when I was 11 years old and we went to film city, the rehearsal for the Hawa Hawai song was going on there. I saw my guru Saroj Khan performing and I saw one actor who was there who was like ‘Aise bhi kar sakte hai, waise bhi kar sakte hai thodha’. So I was wondering since he’s an actor, why is he telling Saroj ji about choreography. Then I realised he is the chief assistant director of Shekhar Kapur in Mr India and he was the actor also. I can remember it so clearly. He then met us and they said that he was going to be Calendar (Satish Kaushik’s character). So that was the first time we met him and after that, the film’s shoot started, he was our Calendar. He was the only person who used to shout at us during the shooting. Shekhar Kapur never told us anything and Satish Kaushik was the assistant (so he used to call us for the shots). He was very strict with us during the shooting, but he used to love us the most. He used to feed us and he actually because our Calendar. Aaj bhi unka dialogue yaad hai ‘Calendar khana do’… at my house too, when my wife doesn’t give me food, I use that dialogue (laughs). He was living in the house also. The name Calendar lived with him and went with him. No other Calendar was made after that."

He further also spoke about his actor-director relationship with Satish Kaushik. The late actor featured in Ahmed's film Baaghi 3. The director also revealed that Satish used to share new ideas about making new projects. Ahmed added, "My relationship with him kept growing. I became a choreographer and I did films with him. Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Milenge Milenge, Badhai Ho Badhai, he had made one small film with youngsters, that I did. The last film he directed, Kagaz, I choreographed a song in that too. Then I was privileged to have him act in my film Baaghi 3. We then worked as actor and director. Baaghi 3 was shot in 2019 when I was 44, and my relationship started with him when I was 11. He was always so energised, and joking, and he always tried to make something new. He used to tell me ‘Ahmed, let’s do one film on Twilight Saga types, let’s do this.’ He used to keep bouncing ideas and thoughts. He left us so early, 66 is no age."

