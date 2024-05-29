Welcome To The Jungle: Suniel Shetty to play the role of a don in Akshay Kumar starrer? Here’s what we know

Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most highly-awaited films of the years. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film will reunite Suniel Shetty with his Hera Pheri co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. With each new update on the film, anticipation continues to grow among fans.

Now, a recent report has given insights into the character that will be played by Suniel in the film. Read on to know further details.

Suniel Shetty to play the role of a don in Welcome To The Jungle

A report published in Hindustan Times claims that Suniel Shetty will be seen essaying the role of a don in the highly-awaited, Welcome To The Jungle. The report highlights that the veteran actor will bring his comedic prowess to one of his most humorous roles, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.

A source close to the development mentioned that Suniel’s character will be that of a ‘loveable don’.

"In fact, a magnificent and lavish introduction sequence has been planned by the makers for his character, making it a grand affair. In his career, Suniel has played some of the most iconic comedy characters, and it will be exciting to see the actor back in his comic avatar," the source was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the source further mentioned that the shoot for the film has already started and that Suniel is ‘really excited’ to be back in the comedy genre, especially with Akshay and Paresh. According to the source, the Hera Pheri actor has been enjoying his time on the film sets. Despite it being a comedy role, it is promised to be different from what the audiences have seen till now.

“He is eager to hear the feedback from the audience once they watch the character in the film,” said the source.

Exclusive details shared about Suniel Shetty's character earlier

Notably, last year in August, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about Suniel coming on board. An insider had also clarified that contrary to the general belief, Suniel is NOT playing the part of Yeda Anna in Welcome 3.

“It’s a new character that he will be playing and has nothing to do with Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri.”

Jackie Shroff comes on board after Sanjay Dutt takes an exit from Welcome To The Jungle

We also informed you that Sanjay Dutt took an exit from the comedy caper following his health issues. Following this, we learned that Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play an important role.

“Jackie Shroff has been silently shooting for Welcome To The Jungle ever since Sanjay Dutt’s exit from the film. There is a twist in the tale for Welcome To The Jungle, as the makers have reworked on the character traits and re-casted for some parts. While Suniel Shetty will now be playing the role which was initially written for Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff has come on board to play the part that Suniel Shetty had signed on for,” the source close to the development informed.

The third installment in Welcome To The Jungle has had everyone’s attention ever since its announcement. Directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, apart from aforementioned actor, the film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi to name a few.

Welcome To The Jungle is expected to be released by the end of this year on Christmas 2024.

