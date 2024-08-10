Over the years, Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be the king of comedies and is responsible to entertain the audience with capers like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Welcome, Awara Paagal Deewana, and many more. While the actor is gearing up for the release of another comic entertainer, Khel Khel Mein on August 15, he is ready to bring back some of his best franchises for the audience in 2025. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar gave an update on the status quo of his franchises.

For those unaware, Akshay Kumar is all set for Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3 and Housefull 5 in the coming 18 months, with many other franchise films under discussion. He said, “Jolly LLB 3 shoot is complete; however, we are yet to shoot for the songs. Housefull 5 will begin next month. Welcome To The Jungle is 40 percent over. We are yet to start shooting for Hera Pheri 3, I hope it begins soon.” The Khiladi Kumar also confirmed that he is in talks for an action film too.

“I am in talks for an action film, maybe it will start next year,” he smiled. The actor went ahead to speak about the franchise culture taking over the Indian Cinema. “People want to see franchises, so I am doing them. Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I won’t give up doing different kinds of cinema also. At-times, even I want to give the audience, what I feel they want. Whether I succeed or not is a different thing, but that wouldn’t stop me,” he added.

Through the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar opened up about the idea of making comedies and hopes that the genre finds some respect in the media and film industry. The actor also gave an insight to his way of dealing with criticism and appreciation, and a lot more. Do watch the full video below.

