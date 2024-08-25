King: Munjya star Abhay Verma on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time; 'Never been so nervous in life’

Abhay Verma rose to fame with his portrayal in the horror-comedy film, Munjya alongside Sharvari. Following its success, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Recently, Abhay for the first term reacted to his upcoming project.

In a recent conversation with Popdiaries, Abhay Verma was asked about how he landed the part in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming action-thriller, King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In his response, the Munjya actor smiled and initially dodged the question, stating that it was not the right place or time to share that.

Upon being further asked, he mentioned that he has “idolized” Shah Rukh Khan and that he looks up to him not just as an actor but also as a person. “Whatever we have heard about the rumors of whatever is going to happen, I hope that happens (smiles),” he said.

Abhay continued, “Honestly, I have never been so nervous in life. I wish I could tell the world that 'This is happening', 'Yeh main kar raha hoon (I’m doing this)', etc. I am so sorry, but abhi zyada kuch batane ke liye nahin hai(There is nothing much to tell about).”

Advertisement

The actor went on to mention that he believes in surprises. He also disclosed a lesser-known fact that he didn’t inform his family about Munjya. It was also only after 6 months he broke the news while he was in the prep mode. A source close to the development also informed us that the script is locked and makers are planning to take the film on floors in November 2024.

The upcoming Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited film, King, will also star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles. The film will feature King Khan in a raw and rugged action avatar. The film chronicles a mentor protegee bond of SRK with Suhana Khan, facing the negative force in the form of Abhishek Bachchan.

The music and background score of King is being done by Anirudh, whereas the team has roped in some of the best names from all across to design the action sequences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu get goofy in latest selfie; 'Madness mein hum Teeno'