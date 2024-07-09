Were Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan hanging out at cafe in New York? PIC goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have time and again set father-daughter goals. The duo frequently hypes each other up on social media and is often spotted hanging out together, spending quality time with their family. Now, a new picture of SRK and Suhana has surfaced on the internet, which is apparently from their getaway to New York. It looks like they stepped out for some coffee in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan hangs out with his daughter Suhana Khan in New York

Today, July 9, 2024, an unseen picture of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan was posted by a fan page of the superstar. In the photo, SRK and Suhana were seen standing at the cash desk inside a cafe. According to the fan, this is a new snapshot that was taken in New York.

Have a look at the picture!

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan were spotted by the paparazzi as they prepared to depart from the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for King

Shah Rukh Khan entertained his audiences with three different films in 2023, namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. King Khan is now gearing up for his next cinematic venture, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with The Archies last year.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about their collaboration last year. A source close to the development told us, “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting, and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.”

Sujoy Ghosh will be directing this action-packed thriller, and Siddharth Anand has come on board as the co-producer.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla also revealed some details about SRK’s character. A source stated, “King is his passion project, and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King.”

ALSO READ: Are Kill actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what we know