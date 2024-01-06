What spooked Stree team one night at a haunted fort, RajKummar Rao recounts in Roshmila Bhattacharya’s book

In August this year, the eagerly-awaited sequel of RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy, Stree, returns to the theaters. Director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan’s Part 1 was unveiled in 2018, and was well received by the audience. And now Pinkvilla has learnt that even after six years, the memory of one dark night from the set of Stree still sends a shiver down RajKummar Rao’s spine.

In veteran journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya’s recently-released book Spooked! : Bollywood's Encounters with the Paranormal, we learnt that during a schedule in Bhopal, the team was filming one night in an old fort which had the reputation of being haunted. The team had been warned against wearing perfume and generating any kind of smoke. They were also told specifically never to be alone when in the fort. However, one technician from the lighting team was sitting a little apart from the rest. It was a little after midnight and the DOP, Amalendu Chaudhury, wanted some changes in the lighting of the set, and was watching, perched high up on a wall. Suddenly, a scream rang out.

RajKummar Rao, who was not present on the scene at the time but heard about the incident later from colleagues, recounts in the book that the lightman who had fallen to the ground, insisted that he had been pushed. This was strange as there had been no one around him, but he was adamant. However, despite searching high and low, the miscreant could not be traced.

Spooked!, published by Om Books International, is a collection of 36 true-life accounts of Bollywood’s encounters with the paranormal. From actors like Juhi Chawla, RajKumar Rao, Esha Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ranjeeta, Biswajit and Rajniesh Duggall to writers, filmmakers and composers like Vikram Bhatt, Vishal Furia, Bhushan Patel, Suparn Varma, Arunaraje Patil, Annanth Narayan Mahadevan, Tanuj Garg, Shantanu Moitra and Jeet Gannguli, each one has a scary story to tell.

Stree directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, along with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who had also penned the screenplay, revolves around a female ghost who haunts Chanderi every year for four days during a religious festival. During this time, she preys on young men wandering alone at night, abducting them and leaving only their clothes behind. However, by the end of the film, the feared stalker has become the town’s protector. Stree 2 is reportedly said to revolve around a headless man and will bring the horrors back in a new way.

