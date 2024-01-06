Thandel first glimpse OUT: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s next appears to be a powerful patriotic drama

Ever since its announcement, Naga Chaitanya’s 23rd film, titled Thandel, has been creating a lot of hype. The film marks the Custody actor’s third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti after the 2016 film Premam and the 2018 film Savyasachi.

Thandel also features Sai Pallavi as the female lead, marking the second collaboration between the actress and Naga Chaitanya, after the 2021 film Love Story. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released a sneak peek into the film, titled “Essence of Thandel”. The video gives a rudimentary idea of what could be expected from the film, and the world in which it takes place.

Check out the video below:

The first glimpse, lives up to its name, and gives a basic insight into what could be expected from the film, without giving out too many details. The 2 minute 11 second video starts off with Naga Chaitanya’s character heading out into the sea. It later transitions to show the character locked up in a prison in Karachi, due to unexplained reasons. Although the police officers attempt to intimidate Chay’s character, he does not seem to get scared by what they have to say, and even challenges them by praising India in front of them. The video concludes by giving a glimpse of Sai Pallavi's character as well, who seems to be taking a stroll in the beach.

More about Thandel

It is understood that Thandel is based on true events related to the fisherfolk in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, in 2018. It is also reported that Naga Chaitanya will be playing a fisherman belonging to the community.

As part of their preparations for the film, Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya had visited the K. Matchilesam village in Srikakulam, where they interacted with the locals. They interacted with the fisherfolk in the region to understand more about their culture, land, and lifestyle.

The film has been produced by Bunny Vas, under the banner of Geetha Arts and the music for the film is said to be composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Shamdat cranks the camera for the film while Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing.

On the work front

Naga Chaitanya recently made his web-series debut with the supernatural horror thriller Dhootha, which was helmed by Vikram K Kumar. The series featured an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles. The series revolves around a corrupt journalist who finds a piece of paper that predicts incidents in his life. How he deals with it forms the crux of the story.

As for Sai Pallavi, she was last seen in the 2022 legal drama film Gargi, playing the eponymous role. Apart from Thandel, the actress will also be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, tentatively titled SK21. It is understood that Rahul Bose, Lallu, Mir Salman, and Gaurav Venkatesh will also be essaying prominent roles in the film, which has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

