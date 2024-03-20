What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda thinks her cooking is ‘quite good’; Jaya Bachchan loves watching THESE shows

The show What The Hell Navya season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its weekly episodes, bringing together three generations of remarkable women: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Nanda. In each episode, they delve into diverse topics, offering unique perspectives and engaging discussions. The latest promo teases the upcoming episode centered on food. Navya revealed her confidence in her cooking skills, while Jaya Bachchan shared her fondness for Italian cooking shows.

Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda discuss food in new promo of What The Hell Navya season 2

Today, the promo for the eighth episode of What The Hell Navya season 2 was unveiled. The clip opened with Navya Naveli Nanda initiating a lighthearted discussion with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, by asking, “Who would you say is the best cook out of the three of us?” With a raise of her hand, Shweta claimed the title, citing that she cooked the most.

Navya then confidently chimed in, expressing her belief in her cooking prowess, stating, “I think my cooking is quite good.” However, Jaya ji, interjected with: “Excuse me, what do you cook?” Unfazed, Navya mentioned pasta and potatoes, but then humorously added, “That's about it. But I’m working on it.”

As the conversation flowed, Shweta revealed her penchant for elaborate recipes, admitting, “The more complicated the recipe, the more steps, the more I love it.” Navya, referring to her grandmother, shared, “And nani always tries to replicate.”

Jaya Bachchan disclosed her love for Italian cooking shows, saying, “My favorite cooking shows are the Italian cooking shows.”

Transitioning to nostalgic memories, the trio reminisced about their favorite childhood foods. Shweta recalled, “I would eat potatoes the whole day.” Navya shared, “Nani’s favorite thing is, ‘What should we have for dinner? I think something snacky.’”

Jaya ji made a wise observation, remarking, “Actually, if you eat good food, you feel happy.”

Episode 8 of What The Hell Navya season 2, titled Love to Eat and Eat to Love, is set to premiere on Navya's YouTube channel tomorrow, March 21, at 7 pm.

