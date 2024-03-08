Does Jaya Bachchan have secret Instagram account? Shweta Bachchan Nanda reveals her mother's online activities

Following the captivating discussions spanning five episodes with three generations of women, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda, What The Hell Navya Season 2 returns with yet another engaging episode. This time, the women delve into various aspects of the internet and its influence. Interestingly, Shweta and Navya seem to have hinted at the existence of the veteran actor’s secret Instagram account. Shweta also shared insights into her mother's online activities.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Nanda on Jaya Bachchan having a secret Instagram account

During the latest episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Shweta Bachchan Nanda posed a question to her mother, Jaya Bachchan, asking, “Would you do without Instagram?” Jaya Ji replied with a simple “Yes.”

Curious, Shweta pressed further, asking, “Well, then why are you on it?” and teasingly adding, “Secretly.” Navya Naveli Nanda chimed in, stating, “She is not really on it,” to which Jaya ji affirmed, “I am not on it.”

However, Shweta confidently declared, “She (Jaya ji) is on it; it's a good destresser.” Navya revealed, “She just looks at her family. She just follows us,” shedding light on Jaya Bachchan’s probable use of the social media platform to keep up with her loved ones.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda on what Jaya Bachchan does on the internet

During the conversation, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also divulged her mother’s online activities, noting that Jaya Bachchan primarily engages with YouTube, reads Amitabh Bachchan's blog, sometimes browses Instagram, and possibly explores Pinterest.

The veteran actress elaborated, disclosing her interest in looking at household items, outside items, plants, and more on Pinterest.

When discussing what she might share on Instagram if she were active on the platform, Shweta suggested that she would likely post pictures of flowers, sunsets, and her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The show host added that her grandmother might also post about table mats, decorations, and embroidery on social media.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress concluded by emphasizing that there's already enough information about them known to the world, implying they do not need to share more on Instagram.

The complete episode 6, titled Swipe, Scroll, Snap, is available for viewing on Navya’s YouTube channel.

