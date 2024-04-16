When Amar Singh Chamkila's son talked about dad's first family; revealed being in touch with them

Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s recently released biopic has scratched old wounds for his family. Their reaction to Imtiaz Ali’s film is highly warm as the filmmaker had included them during the shooting. What was shown a little briefly in Amar Singh Chamkila was his first marriage with Gurmail Kaur. The singer went on to marry Amarjot Kaur later in life, a character played by Parineeti Chopra in the film.

The movie led by Diljit Dosanjh highly focused on his second marriage and his rise to success. In a recent interview, Chamkila’s son Jaiman Chamkila revealed that he is in touch with Gurmail Kaur (played by Kull Sidhu) and his step sisters. With Gurmail, Amar Singh Chamkila had two daughters - Amandeep and Kamaldeep - all of them currently residing in Punjab.

Is Amar Singh Chamkila’s both family in talking terms?

While talking to Cine Punjabi in 2023, Jaiman revealed, “I am in touch with Chamkila’s first family. I have two sisters from his first wife. The older one is married and has two kids… When I go meet her (his stepmother), she greets me well but that’s it. From the beginning, it’s been this way. It is not her fault nor our (the children) fault.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jaiman also reflected on the family's frequent discussions surrounding the tragic loss of the singer. Chamkila faced threats from extremist factions and rival musicians during his peak, a period when he dominated Punjab's music scene with record-breaking sales. His provocative songs, featuring double-meaning lyrics, drew both acclaim and controversy. Tragically, at the young age of 27, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were gunned down by unknown assailants in 1988.

“Sometimes we speak and she would say that if your father was around, we wouldn’t be in such a state. He worked really hard, people’s evil eyes impacted him, he had too many enemies. I have my sisters as well, we try to share our pain as much as we can,” Jaiman concluded.

Popularly known as the Elvis of Punjab, Imtiaz Ali’s recently released film on Chamkila chronicles his life in depth and is being largely appreciated by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Is Diljit Dosanjh’s track Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila your new favorite? Know inspiration behind it