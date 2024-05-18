Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are going strong even after almost 30 years of marriage. The Men in Black actor named actor chose his wife’s name for the title of his forever "ride or die."

Will shared how his wife has always stood by him. This is what Will Smith said about Jada Pinkett.

Will Smith chooses Jada Pinkett as ride or die

Will Smith opened up about how his wife Jada Pinkett has been a reliable companion to him. The star revealed how his Jada will always be his "ride or die" in life. "It's funny, I was just talking about this,” the star told ET. He recalled how “blessed” he had been to have Jada by his side.

Will spoke about how all his life there’s “never been a time” when his wife and “ride or die” were not right there. "Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had," he added. The star’s close friends DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro also made it to his ride-or-die list.

Will has the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to thank for his friendship with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jeff who is a DJ and record producer played the role of Jazz in the series. Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith also met on the sets of the hit show. The star played the role of Will’s on-screen best friend Carlton Banks on the show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Jada Pinkett and Will Smith meet?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett met on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith was the lead in the show when Jada showed up to audition for a part in the hit series. Jada did not end up getting the on-screen role.

The two were linked romantically after Will split with Sheree Zampino. Zada and Will made their first public appearance as a couple in 1995. The stars got engaged in November 1997 and married in December 1997.

Jada was a few months into the pregnancy when the wedding took place in Baltimore. The couple shares two children from their marriage. Will and Jada welcomed their first child in Jaden in 1998. Their daughter Willow was born in 2000.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Hypes Up His Upcoming Bad Boys: Ride Or Die As The Perfect Summer Movie; DEETS