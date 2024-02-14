Ananya Panday flaunts her Valentine’s Day gifts; are they from rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur?

It is officially the season of love, and today on Valentine’s Day you can feel that love is in the air. Many Bollywood couples are showering love on each other with their love-filled and mushy posts for their partners and our hearts are only melting. Well, if we talk about BTown couples then there is one couple who have been trying hard to keep their relationship under wraps but it looks like their love is no longer a secret. We are talking about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur who are rumored to be dating. It looks like the actor had a surprise planned for his lady love on Valentine’s Day and we have got a glimpse of this on Ananya’s social media.

Ananya Panday flaunts heart-shaped balloon and flowers

Taking to her social media handles, Ananya Panday shared two pictures that had our attention. In the first picture that she posted, we can see the actress holding a red heart-shaped balloon while she sits in her car. In the next picture, we can see her holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers. She posted this with a red heart emoji and a crying face emoji. Although she has not revealed who gave her these flowers, we wonder if it is from her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. What do you think?

Check out the pictures:

Ananya Panday talks about dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Talking to India Today in the recent past, Ananya Panday reacted to modern relationships amid the constant linkup rumors with The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She said, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app, and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Advertisement

Ananya Panday says she doesn't need fake accounts to stalk people

Revealing how she would most definitely get possessive if her partner liked some other girl's hot pictures on social media, Ananya added that she is also not someone who would have a fake Instagram account to stalk people online.

Ananya Panday's work front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in important roles.

ALSO READ: Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's pic from Lollapalooza India 2024 goes VIRAL