When Esha Deol was called 'possessive' by ex-husband Bharat Takhtani: 'I've got to be guarded'

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. However, the duo recently announced their separation, ending their more than a decade-long marriage. In a throwback interview, the Dhoom actress was described as 'possessive' by Bharat. and he also stated that he needs to be guarded in front of his friends.

Bharat Takhtani called Esha Deol 'possessive'

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani spoke candidly about each other. At one point, he described the actress as possessive. He said: "I don't like arguments, while she has the habit of repeating things. But I'm the first to make up; I don't have an ego."

He added, "I'm possessive, but not as much as she is. Pakad kar rakhti hai mujhe (She likes to keep me in control). I've got to be guarded even when I am with my old friends." Esha then laughily said: "Aankh nikal doongi (I'll gouge your eyes out)."

Esha Deol called Bharat Takhtani an 'outgoing yet traditional'

In the same interview, Esha described Bharat as 'outgoing yet traditional' and that she did not "feel like a lost soul anymore." She said, "I realized that he's someone who'll be mine and remain loyal. There's more purpose to life, something to look forward to. There's a companion to hold my hand."

The actress also stated that Bharat "knows how to keep his family together" and compared him with her father, Dharmendra. "In a way, he's like Papa; he knows how to keep his family together. If he can love and care for them, he won't let me down either. Also, he's comfortable with my celebrity status. He doesn't view me as Esha Deol; he knows me as Esha, his friend," she explained.

On February 6th, Esha and Bharat released a joint statement to announce their separation. It read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

