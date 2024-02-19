Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Riteish Deshmukh spotted with mom Vaishali Deshmukh at Goa airport; Watch

As the wedding day approaches for celebrity pair Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, excitement mounts among fans eager for every detail about the impending celebration. Among the initial arrivals noted on the guest list are Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal and Esha Deol. Adding to the star-studded affair, Riteish Deshmukh has also made his presence known in Goa for the festivities, accompanied by his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh and his mother join Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

On the 19th of February, Riteish Deshmukh was spotted at the Goa airport by the paparazzi, accompanied by his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh. The actor opted for casual and comfortable attire, sporting a sweatshirt, trousers, and slippers. Meanwhile, Vaishali ji embraced the wedding festivities, adorning herself in a stunning pink saree embellished with golden detailing. She accessorized elegantly with white pearl jewelry, radiating grace and sophistication. The mother-son duo graciously posed for the paparazzi, beaming with smiles before heading to the venue in their stylish car.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai airport

Today marked the first public appearance of soon-to-be-parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal following their pregnancy announcement. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, joining the list of celebrity guests attending Rakul and Jackky's wedding celebrations in Goa.

Esha Deol, making her first public appearance at the airport since her separation from Bharat Takhtani, exuded chic elegance in a white tee, denim jeans, and a stylish cap. Despite the attention from paparazzi, the actress gracefully interacted with them, reassuring everyone that she was doing alright. She arrived in Goa to partake in the wedding festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their wedding on February 21st. They will kickstart their pre-wedding celebrations with the haldi ceremony tonight, February 19th, at ITC Grand South Goa.

According to a source quoted by India Today, "Rakul and Jackky are all set to have their haldi ceremony today. It will be a sundowner ceremony and both their friends and families will participate in the ceremony and apply haldi to the couple."

