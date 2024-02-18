THROWBACK: When Esha Deol remarried Bharat Takhtani at her godh bharai ceremony; called their bond ‘thick as thieves’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter and actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani stated on February 6 that they have parted ways. The ex-couple separated after 11 years of marriage. After the news came out, snippets from their past interviews started going viral on social media. Likewise, in an old interview, Esha once revealed that she remarried Bharat at her godh bharai ceremony in 2017 while talking about their bond at that time.

Esha Deol remarried Bharat Takhtani in 2017 at her godh bharai

In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha Deol said that she exchanged vows with Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, but in 2017, during her godh bharai ceremony, they remarried following Sindhi tradition. At that time, Esha was pregnant with their first daughter Radhya.

Speaking fondly of their bond, the actress stated, “Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves. Since I’m pregnant, I’m prone to mood swings now but he’s tolerated them and is extremely protective. He’s also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I’ll say I wouldn’t want to change anything, life is beautiful!”

Recalling their remarriage, she mentioned, “This time it’s a Sindhi priest who speaks Hindi too, so my in-laws will at least understand what is being said.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement on February 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they had decided to separate their ways. They shared, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

For the uninitiated, Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to their two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. Notably, Bharat did not attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash last year.

Work-wise, Esha has appeared in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Hijack and Pyare Mohan among others. She made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

