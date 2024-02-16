Did you know Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani first broke up during their teens? Here’s what happened

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were one of the most celebrated and talked about couples in Bollywood. Recently, the duo shocked everyone when they announced their separation, ending their more than a-decade-long marriage. Now, a video on the internet has unveiled that Esha and Bharat actually first broke up in their teenage years.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani first broke up in their teen years

According to ETimes, a video was earlier shared on YouTube in which Esha Deol's younger sister Ahana Deol spilled the beans about her and Bharat Takhtani's dating history. She said that the duo started seeing each other when Esha was in 9th while Bharat was in the 10th standard. However, their relationship was short-lived as they decided to part ways. Esha then explains that she broke up after he tried to hold her hand.

The Dhoom actress mentioned that Bharat took him on a drive one day and held her hand after which she flipped. Esha then stopped talking to him and taking his calls. A decade later, the duo met again and this time Bharat asked if he could hold Esha's hands to which she agreed.

Advertisement

Bharat Takhtani called Esha Deol 'possessive'

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Bharat called Esha possessive. He said: "I don't like arguments, while she has the habit of repeating things. But I'm the first to make up; I don't have an ego." He continued, "I'm possessive, but not as much as she is. Pakad kar rakhti hai mujhe (She likes to keep me in control). I've got to be guarded even when I am with my old friends." Esha then laughily said: "Aankh nikal doongi (I'll gouge your eyes out)."

In the same interview, Esha described Bharat as 'outgoing yet traditional' and that she did not "feel like a lost soul anymore."

On February 6th, the couple issued a joint statement to announce their separation. It read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

ALSO READ: When Esha Deol was called 'possessive' by ex-husband Bharat Takhtani: 'I've got to be guarded'