When Esha Deol revealed she couldn't wear shorts after marrying Bharat Takhtani: 'There were many things that changed'

On February 6, veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter and actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani stated that they had parted ways. The ex-couple separated after 11 years of marriage. After the news, several of their past interviews and excerpts from the actress's book Amma Mia went viral on social media. Recently, another excerpt from her book is doing rounds on social media where Esha revealed that she had to change some things after marrying Bharat and also mentioned that she couldn't wear shorts after the marriage.

Excerpt featuring Bharat Takhtani from Esha Deol's book Amma Mia goes viral

In 2020, Esha Deol published a book titled Amma Mia. Amid her separation news from Bharat Takhtani, several extracts from the book went viral on the Internet.

A new excerpt is doing rounds on social media where Esha mentioned that she had to change a lot of things after moving in with Bharat's family after her wedding. She wrote in her book, “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed." She added, “Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to." However, she did mention that his family was 'wonderful' and took her 'into their fold effortlessly'.

She further wrote that all the women in his husband's family packed 'delicious khane ka dabbas (lunch boxes) for their husbands' but she 'had never cooked a single thing' before she met Bharat.

Esha also mentioned that her mother-in-law 'never insisted' that she enter the kitchen to 'do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a daughter-in-law. She wrote, “In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother). And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement on February 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they had decided to separate their ways. They shared, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

Meanwhile, Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to their two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. Notably, Bharat did not attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash last year.

