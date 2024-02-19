WATCH: Esha Deol makes first appearance after separation from Bharat Takhtani; greets paparazzi at airport

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, once a widely celebrated Bollywood couple, surprised many with their separation announcement, concluding their decade-long marriage. In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani revealed that they have parted ways. The ex-couple tied the knot in 2012. Now, in her initial public appearance post-separation, Esha engaged in a casual conversation with the paparazzi at the airport.

Esha Deol spotted at the airport for the first time since separation from Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol, who made her first appearance at the airport post-separation from Bharat Takhtani, sported a chic look in a white tee, denim jeans, and a stylish cap, the actress gracefully interacted with paparazzi, assuring them she was doing okay.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement given to the Delhi Times, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their decision to part ways. They expressed, “We have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Through this transition, the well-being of our two children remains our top priority. We request that our privacy be respected."

Recounting their journey, Esha and Bharat, who attended different schools, crossed paths during an inter-school competition. In an earlier News18 interview, Esha shared, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade hosted by my school."

Advertisement

Reflecting on their initial connection, Esha mentioned writing her phone number on a tissue, highlighting the innocence and admiration of that time. She recalled Bharat's affection even when she had braces. Though they lost touch when Esha's professional career started at 18, they reconnected a decade later during college, rekindling their romance.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani first broke up in their teen years

As per ETimes, Ahana Deol, Esha Deol's younger sister, previously revealed details about Esha and Bharat Takhtani's dating history in a YouTube video. She disclosed that they began seeing each other when Esha was in 9th grade and Bharat in 10th. Their initial relationship was short-lived, with Esha breaking up after he attempted to hold her hand during a drive. A decade later, they reconnected, and this time Bharat sought permission before holding Esha's hands, leading to a new chapter in their relationship.

Esha, known for films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, recently made her OTT debut in Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani part ways after 11 years of marriage