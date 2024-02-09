When Esha Deol described Bharat Takhtani as 'outgoing yet traditional': 'In a way, he’s like Papa'

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have parted ways. The duo recently announced their separation, ending their more than a decade-long marriage. In a throwback interview, the Dhoom actress spoke about her then-husband and called him 'outgoing yet traditional' and compared him to her father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Esha Deol on Bharat Takhtani

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Esha Deol spoke about Bharat Takhtani and described him as 'outgoing yet traditional.' She said that she did not “feel like a lost soul anymore”. She said, "I realised that he’s someone who’ll be mine and remain loyal.” “There’s more purpose to life, something to look forward to. There’s a companion to hold my hand."

The actress also stated that Bharat "knows how to keep his family together" and compared him with her father Dharmendra. "In a way, he’s like Papa; he knows how to keep his family together. If he can love and care for them, he won’t let me down either. Also, he’s comfortable with my celebrity status. He doesn’t view me as Esha Deol, he knows me as Esha, his friend,” she added.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani announced their separation

On February 6th, according to the Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat released a joint statement to announce their separation. The statement read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

The duo met during an interschool competition when Esha was studying at Jamnabai Narsee School while Bharat was at Learner's Academy. They reconnected a decade later. In the same Filmfare interview, Bharat revealed that though he remained friends with Esha's younger sister Ahana Deol. He confessed that she was his "first love."

On June 29, 2012, Esha and Bharat got married at Mumbai's ISKON temple. They welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in October 2017. On June 10, 2019, Esha gave birth to her second daughter Miraya.

