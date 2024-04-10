When Janhvi Kapoor revealed she wants someone who is ‘obsessed’ with her in life: ‘I need to be excited…’

There is quite a whirlwind of dating rumors surrounding Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. From social media posts, PDAs, temple visits, and public sightings, it seems like Janhvi has finally found the man of her dreams that she wished for. Recently, the actress arrived at the screening of Maidaan, and what really caught everyone's attention was her 'Shiku' name necklace which she fondly calls Shikhar Pahariya.

But, is he really the ideal partner Janhvi is looking for? Let's find out as we have got our hands on an old interview where Janhvi talked about the type of life partner she would want.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her big wedding plans

In an old interview with Vogue Janhvi Kapoor rolled out the long list of qualities she would want in her life partner. The Bawaal actress revealed, "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humor is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me!"

Janhvi also spilled out some details regarding her dream wedding, she said, "I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy," the actor said. "I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and will happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari saree and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love... idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

The Mili actress also recalled that she, in the past, discussed her wedding with mom Sridevi and revealed that her mother did not trust her judgment in guys, saying, "She will choose someone for me because I love very easily."

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Up next, Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh and she has yet another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun in her kitty.

