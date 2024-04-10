When Ranveer Singh called ‘child-like’ Deepika Padukone ‘precious’ part of his life: 'We’re cocooned in love'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of depression.

2024 will act as a year to remember for Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they will welcome their first child. The duo has always been very warm and appreciative for each other and their love has only grown to be better and healing for each other.

When Ranveer Singh called himself privileged to have seen Deepika Padukone’s childish side

In an old interview with Femina, Ranveer Singh spoke about having ‘no space for doubt or misgiving’. He shared, “We’re cocooned in love. It’s grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."

Revealing that the duo don’t fight with each other ever, Ranveer said that he is happy to see that side of Deepika that nobody else sees. He shared, "There is a child-like quality to her that nobody other than me has the privilege of seeing. It’s a precious part of my life."

Ranveer and Deepika started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 period-drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. The duo eventually got married on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como. Unfortunately, Deepika was suffering from depression in 2015 while Ranveer stood maturely beside her.

When Deepika Padukone spoke about Ranveer Singh’s help in her battle with depression

In one of the old episodes of Koffee with Karan, Deepika Padukone was heard saying, “What he (Ranveer Singh) did at that point was that he created a safe space for me to open up. Not once did he say, 'It's okay, forget it', or 'just let's go on a drive' or anything of that sort. At that point, he didn't understand it much, today he understands it a lot better. But he was just all there. He has been so patient. It told me a lot about the person that he is.”

Deepika recovered and so did her love grew deeper for Ranveer. It’s been almost 9 years since the Padmaavat actress is out of her dark days and has become a global icon that the world aspires to be.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is the biggest cheerleader of his wife and a family man - that the world needs and a husband - only Deepika can have.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone once spoke about her parents having sleepless nights when she moved to Mumbai