When Rekha solved Jeetendra's 'income tax problem' by serving snacks to the officer in charge; veteran actor says, 'she is yaaron ka yaar'

Veteran actor Jeetendra, who started his acting career with Geet Gaya Patharon Ne in 1964, has contributed to Hindi cinema from the 1960s to 1980s. Fondly regarded as India's 'Jumping Jack', Jeetendra is celebrated for his great acting and dancing skills. Do you know that Jeetendra's co-star Rekha once solved his 'income tax problem' by serving snacks to the officer in charge? The veteran actor recently shared that she is a true friend.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Jeetendra praised Rekha for how she made an effort to help him during a problem related to income tax. The veteran actor recalled that his chartered accountant informed him that the officer in charge was a huge fan of Rekha and that he would be happy to meet her in person.

Jeetendra remembered explaining his issue to co-star Rekha over a phone call and the latter agreed to visit his home. "She went out of her way to be cordial with the officer. What’s more she even served him snacks with her own hands. The fanboy was floored and my tax problems were all sorted," the Jeene Ki Raah actor said.

Jeetendra, who was impressed by Rekha's gesture, stated that no one helps unless he or she is a true friend. The living legend added that she has always been a strong supporter like a "rock solid".

The 82-year-old actor reminisced that they have worked together in over 30 movies. He expressed that Rekha has "terrific acting skills and utmost professionalism". Jeetendra signed off by saying that Rekha is his "jaan" and that she’s also a "yaaron ka yaar".

Jeetendra and Rekha collaborated in films like Maang Bharo Sajana (1980), Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai (1990), Jaal (1986), Souten Ki Beti (1989), Ek Hi Bhool (1981), Sadaa Suhagan (1986), Jaani Dushman (1979), Judaai (1980), Apne Apne (1987), and many more.

Jeetendra's other notable movies include Caravan, Jeene Ki Raah, Khilona, Dharam Veer, and others. Rekha, on the other hand, has worked in famous films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Bahurani, Koi Mil Gaya, and Khubsoorat to name a few.

