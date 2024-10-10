THROWBACK: When Rekha revealed she had to ‘grow up overnight’ to take care of her siblings, said women think they need marriage to feel complete: ‘My independence….’

Rekha has been one of the most admired actresses in Indian cinema with more than four decades in showbiz. As the actress celebrates her 70th birthday today, October 10, 2024, we revisited one of her old interviews where she mentioned that women often feel the need to have a husband and marriage to complete their lives. However, she believes she gave herself the best gift i.e. her independence.

The Silsila actress always captivates the audience with her expressions, leaving them mesmerised with her dance moves. But, behind the unmatched grace, acting talent, and beauty lies a woman who worked hard since childhood and faced adversities.

During an old interview with Filmfare in 2011, she recalled how she began acting at 13 when she didn't know anything. Rekha added, "Most of the time, I was mother to my mother and to my siblings. The mother instinct in me was too strong from the time I was born…and has been overflowing all my life. But then again, I guess it's a woman's prerogative to feel this way. Some people are marked for life."

Since her family wasn't wealthy, she was an important breadwinner and mentally grew up early on. Also, she looked after her younger siblings and later witnessed them being addicted to alcohol or drugs. But, she decided to stay away from it.

Rekha went on to explain that many women believe that they need a marriage to complete themselves which isn't true. She cited the example of Lata Mangeshkar ji for the same. Rekha revealed that she feels she has given herself the best gift of independence.

She said, "Many women think they need a marriage or a man to complete them. But look at someone like Lataji, who has time and again reinforced beautifully that marriage is not the be all and end all. My independence is the biggest gift I gave to myself."

Rekha has worked on over 180 films, including Hindi and South Indian films. She last made a cameo in the song Rafta Rafta Medley for the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

