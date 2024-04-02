PICS: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra gets 'Rokafied' to Neelam; actress extends warm wishes to couple

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra finally got engaged to her ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple shared their dreamy Roka ceremony pictures today, April 2. Moments after they shared the pictures, Priyanka extended her warm wishes to them and shared an unseen picture featuring Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's Roka ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya

On April 2, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts and dropped pictures from their Roka ceremony.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing closely. For their big day, Neelam wore a gorgeous purple suit, applied soft dewy makeup, and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Siddharth donned a floral light pink kurta with a matching sleeveless jacket. They also gave a glimpse of their Roka special cake on which "S & N Just Rokafied" was written.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "sooo we did a thing" Have a look:

Siddharth also shared another set of pictures from his Roka ceremony. One of the pictures that grabbed everyone's attention was the couple adoring Malti along with Priyanka and Nick. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen picture of them featuring Nick Jonas from the Roka ceremony day and wrote on her Instagram Story, "They did it.. happy Roka!" On the other hand, she also re-shared their Roka post and penned, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart) #rokafied (pink heart)"

Advertisement

In the unseen picture, Nick can be seen wearing traditional attire while Priyanka stunned in a red saree. On the other hand, the couple posed with Neelam and Siddharth flaunting bright smiles.

Priyanka and Nick recently visited India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They returned to LA a few days ago.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

She recently took a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.

Apart from this, Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The actress recently announced her upcoming project titled Tiger. She took to Instagram and shared the powerful poster featuring a Tigress and her cub. She also dropped a teaser of the wildlife documentary which is going to be released on Earth Day, April 22 on Disney+ Hotstar. Priyanka Chopra will be narrating the story of Amba living in the vast jungle of India.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Tiger release; pens 'It was fun lending my voice'