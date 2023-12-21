Who is Sshura Khan? Everything to know about Arbaaz Khan's new rumored ladylove

Arbaaz Khan remains in the news all the time because of his work and his personal life. Recent media reports suggest that the Dabangg actor is planning to tie the knot with a girl named Sshura Khan.

The wedding will take place in Mumbai by the end of this month. This piece of news has come as a shocker for everyone. On this occasion, let us find out more about his ladylove Sshura Khan.

Who is Sshura Khan?

According to India Today, Arbaaz Khan is currently in a relationship with a girl named Sshura Khan. The couple has planned to get married on December 24th in Mumbai. The intimate wedding ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends.

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist by profession and has worked in many films and television shows. Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of their new film titled Patna Shukla which is being produced by Arbaaz under his production banner. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

Sshura Khan's social media

Sshura has a strong social media presence and even has a verified Instagram account. Her account has over 13 thousand followers and she follows nearly 423 people and pages. Sshura's Instagram handle, which is private currently, gives us a glimpse of her world. The makeup artist has posted pictures with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani as she has worked closely with them.

Take a look at some of the pictures!

Despite having an impressive body of work, Sshura maintains a low profile, both publicly and on social media as well. Patna Shukla, her film with Arbaaz, will be released sometime next year.

Arbaaz Khan's previous relationships

Arbaaz Khan was previously in a relationship with actress and dancer Malaika Arora. The couple had tied the knot in 1998 and have a son together named Arhaan Khan who was born in 2002. After years of staying together, the couple announced their separation in March 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo has parted ways.

She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do." Giorgia further said: "At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends."

We can now hope that Arbaaz and Sshura tie the knot and enjoy a happy married life.

