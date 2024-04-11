Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? Know all about the man portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial

Diljit Dosanjh has emerged as the G.O.A.T of the Punjabi music industry and is slowly getting his grip on Bollywood as a skilled actor. After enjoying the success that his recently dropped film Crew brought him, the singer-actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama titled Chamkila. The movie is the untold true story of one of the greatest singers of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila. As the movie inches towards its release on April 12 on Netflix, know all about the man who inspired it.

Know more about singer Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, and A.R. Rahman as extensively promoting their upcoming film Chamkila. For those unknown, Amar Singh Chamkila was one the greatest singers of his time who also etched his name in history as one of the highest record-selling artists of Punjab. While he was born as Dhanni Ram, the artist and performer became popular by his stage name Chamkila which means one that glitters in Punjabi.

The ace singer didn’t come from a family that influenced his musical choices. He went on to become an electrician but later worked at a cloth mill. His musical journey commenced when the 18-year-old Chamkila showcased his talent to the legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. Shinda was quick to declare him as the protégé who would change the way Punjabi music would be perceived across the globe.

He learned a couple of musical instruments and worked with a team before pursuing a solo career. Chamkila with his Tumbi went from one city to another and made people fall in love with his unique voice. But the topics of his songs also made him headline many controversies. Writer Gulzar Singh Shaunki penned Chamkila’s biography titled ‘Awaz Mardi Nahin’ and wrote that when he was at the peak of his career, he reportedly performed 366 shows in 365 days.

‘The Elvis of Punjab’

His name might be unheard of by the common man but those associated with the music industry consider him as the first superstar of Punjabi pop culture. Amit Trivedi once dubbed Chamkila ‘The Elvis of Punjab’. Some also considered the late singer as their influence in the music industry. He is credited for penning and singing many songs. He went on to record his debut hit album Takue Te Takua in 1980 with female vocalist Surinder Sonia.

When he decided to part ways with his fellow musicians and went on to take Punjabi music by storm alone, he met his new bandmate, singer Amarjot, whom he married later. The couple then went on to become even more popular together. But sadly, they were assassinated when they arrived to perform live in a village in Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh felt Chamkila's energy on sets

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the presence of the late singer was 100% felt at the sets. He shared that they were shooting in the exact spot where Chamkila fell after he was shot down. Recalling an incident from the shoot, he said that when he was shooting the climax scene, he got hurt with the Tumbi. As he fell in the same place where Chamkila did, he just looked at his hand and the blood dripping from it. That is when he felt that this might be the place where Chamkila's blood would have spilled after he was shot. The film is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

