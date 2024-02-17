Who was Suhani Bhatnagar? All you need to know about Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star who passed away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed the character of the younger Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's hit movie Dangal in 2016. The film was a huge hit both critically and commercially, and her acting was highly praised. Unfortunately, the talented young actress passed away at the young age of 19. The reason for her passing is still unknown. Let's take a closer look at her life.

Who was Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani Bhatnagar was an actress who rose to fame for her performance in Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 sports biographical drama Dangal. Prior to landing the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan starrer, the actress had appeared in several advertising films. She hails from Faridabad, Haryana, and started acting at a very young age.

Here's who Suhani Bhatnagar landed Dangal

In an interview with Rediff.com, casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the casting process for Dangal. He revealed that close to 11,000 girls where auditioned for the roles of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Mukesh further said that Suhani Bhatnagar gave an audition in New Delhi and was selected for the role of young Babita Phogat. "She had so much purity in her", he said.

Advertisement

Suhani's facial features also matched Sanya Malhotra who was playing the elder Babita in the film. He added, "It was also important that the girls should resemble Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. Also, we needed the girls to work with us for many months to prepare for the role."

Suhani Bhatnagar on Dangal

Post the success of Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim interacted with the media. In a video uploaded by Viral Bollywood, Suhani said: "I am getting a lot of compliments. Sabko bohat accha lag rha hai relatives ko, family members ko and everybody is praying for the film. Let's hope for the best and we want everybody to see it. It's a very nice film."

Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at 19

As per Zoom, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on February 17th, Saturday. The actress was unwell for quite some time and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. Her cause of death is not known. Reportedly, she was admitted to the hospital after developing a reaction caused by medication and was being treated for fluid accumulation in her body. Suhani also has an Instagram where she used to post pictures regularly. However, her last post was shared on 25 November 2021.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19