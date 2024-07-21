Why did Tabu not reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Saathiya? Actress breaks silence

Tabu is currently riding high on the professional front. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Ajay Devgn. Additionally, fans are amazed to see her look in the teaser of Hollywood’s Dune: The Prophecy. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason for not collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan.

Tabu breaks silence on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan

The Shaad Ali directorial Saathiya released in 2002 brought Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan together on-screen, followed by another cameo appearance in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress was recently asked what has been stopping her and SRK from reuniting.

In response to this, Tabu stated, “I am not a producer, I am not a director, I am not a scriptwriter, I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with. Okay? And which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no from what is offered to me.”

She further added that there were quite a few films which she declined and opined being sure of King Khan refusing a few as well. The actress admitted that nothing of that sort happened leading to cross their paths. However, she acknowledged the fact that how a lot of their fans want to see her and Shah Rukh reunite on-screen. “I will not discount all that,” she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tabu, who appeared in a cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi song once revealed getting 'expensive gifts' from the superstar for her part.

In an interview with Zoom, Tabu, talking about the cameo appearance in the Deewangi Deewangi song from Om Shanti Om revealed that she did it for Farah Khan. Calling it "a great fun", she disclosed that they were given great clothes, hair, and makeup. She also revealed getting "very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan" as well.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The eagerly-awaited romantic-drama film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the key roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is being produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.

Earlier scheduled to release on July 5, the film is now poised to grace the theaters on August 5, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan to make comeback in Bollywood after 8 years? Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor breaks silence