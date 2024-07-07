EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Pandey reveals biggest challenge of working on Ajay Devgn-Tabu's AMKDT; reacts to importance of audiences’ validation

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the romantic-drama film has got everyone’s eyes on it. Meanwhile, the makers are also leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film.

Recently, Neeraj Pandey and Tabu sat for an interactive session with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the filmmaker revealed the challenges he faced while working on the film. Additionally, the duo spilled beans on the feedback of the audience that matters to them the most.

Neeraj Pandey reveals 'biggest challenge' about Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

In the interview, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha director was asked about the ‘biggest challenge’ he faced while working on the film. In response to this, he shared that it was a task to show two periods-the late 90s-2000 period and today’s time.

He shared, "the biggest challenge was because it was set in two timelines, Bombay changes every two weeks, it’s a new building coming up, bridge this and that. The opening shot of the trailer is when the ceiling is under construction, and in the present day we show that it’s already there. So, I think those bets, the filming of 2000 Bombay, those portions were a big challenge."

Neeraj Pandey and Tabu on seeking audience's validation during film's release

In addition to this, Neeraj Pandey highlighted the importance of audience’s validation that matters to them the most.

Advertisement

He said, "It's always the audience for all of us, I guess. There is no bigger validation than that. Friends, family ko to matlb sab kuch acha lag hi jaata hai aur vo to dhoondh hi lete hain [friends and family like it because they find something] because they have to like something but ultimately in cinema we make movies for the audiences and the more you can connect with them, with a story or the performance in that case, I think that’s what matters."

"To be able to make people feel something with your work, for actors if your work or your portrayal of the character has touched some people, or they have felt something while watching you, either they have laughed or cried or related to it. I think that’s [what matters]," Tabu further added.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will release on August 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal goes ‘Bade mazakiya ho’ in K3G's Anjali style; channels inner John Abraham from Dostana in BTS video