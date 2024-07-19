Fawad Khan to make comeback in Bollywood after 8 years? Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor breaks silence

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan enjoys a mammoth amount of fan following across the globe. He has also been a part of Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. His last outing was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, following the ban, fans couldn’t see more of him in the Hindi films.

The ban has now been removed, and lately, there has been a lot of buzz around Fawad Khan’s comeback in Bollywood. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed his plans for the same.

Fawad Khan reveals his plans on making a comeback in Bollywood after 8 years

The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, Barzakh was recently in conversation with India Today. Upon being asked about the comeback, Fawad said, “Yeh toh waqt hi batayega aur haalat batayenge ki kya hoga, kya nahi hoga (Only time and situation will tell).”

He elucidated his point, asserting how "an unfortunate series of events" caused everyone to be in the current situation. However, he said only time will tell and further asserted his point, stating that "when the time is right, things happen on their own.” The actor also exclaimed, ‘So, maybe.’

He further added that if it is not him, then somebody else from Pakistan may cross borders. “There are many talented actors here who will work in India,” he said, further highlighting how their show Barzakh is collaboration in a way and the process has already started.

He remarked despite it being a digital release, they’ve worked together to bring their venture to the audiences across the border.

About reports of Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood with Vaani Kapoor

Meanwhile, a recent report published by Filmfare claimed that Fawad Khan will be returning to Bollywood after a long gap of 8 years. As per the portal, he is starring in a Hindi film alongside actress Vaani Kapoor, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

The source was quoted as saying, “Right now, the pre-production of the project is locked in.” The filming will reportedly begin in London. More significant details about the movie have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Fawad and Sanam Saeed are collaborating after 12 years for Barzakh. The show is set to release on Zee5 and Zee Zindagi's YouTube channel on July 15.

