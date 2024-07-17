Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn has 'very quiet and sweet way of ragging people' according to Tabu; actress calls him 'silent bully'

Tabu is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn. The two have often worked in various path-breaking projects. Following which, the two share a warm bond of friendship, not hidden from anyone. In a recent interaction, the actress labeled the Singham Again actor as a ‘silent bully’. She went on to speak extensively about her film as well.

During a recent chat with News 18 Showsha, Tabu jokingly warned of not asking about her friendship with Ajay Devgn. She stated that she if she would talk about it one more time, the latter would break their friendship.

The actress had earlier called him a ‘bully’ considering how he would beat up boys approaching her. Upon being asked if she would still label him as the one, the actress said, “He’s a silent bully. People will never come to know that has any such plan up his sleeves. He has a very quiet and sweet way of ragging people. He’s quite mischievous.”

Tabu on Neeraj Pandey's decision of not de-aging characters in the film

Speaking of her upcoming release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the film will feature them as star-crossed lovers who reunite after 22 years with Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar playing their younger versions.

Reacting to it, Tabu recalled when she was approached with the script, she inquired the director, Neeraj Pandey about the younger part. In response to this, she was told a different set of actors will be playing it, the actress was happy with the decision.

She articulated her belief stating, "Sometimes, de-aging actors can look gimmicky, especially if the audience knows how old they are.” She further added that the audiences have seen how they look at the present. However, she opined that some films can accommodate older actors playing younger roles as it doesn’t look unappealing. In contrast to that, their film worked better otherwise.

Tabu on doing age-appropriate roles

Tabu further highlighted that age-appropriate casting was the norm back in the day, and it’s only recently that older actors have begun to play young characters onscreen. She cited examples of yesteryear stating how it used to be earlier also when the concept of de-aging wasn’t there.

“We saw different actors playing younger selves of the protagonists. Once they grew up, they became Dharmendra or Dilip Kumar. I think that with this film, we’re continuing that tradition,” she said.

Furthermore, the actress stated that, unlike her male contemporaries, she wouldn’t want to essay a young woman onscreen anymore. “I would refuse those parts. I don’t think that I’ll be open to playing a 30-year-old anymore. I’ve no option but to embrace my age,” she said on a concluding note.

When Neeraj Pandey revealed the reason behind not de-aging Ajay Devgn and Tabu's characters

Notably, in an interview with the portal earlier, Neeraj Pandey had also revealed the reason for not using de-aging for his actors. He shared that he has only used de-aging through VFX when the story called for it. According to him, the overuse of de-aging has reached the point where it almost verges on technological abuse. The director mentioned that for AMKDT, one couldn’t de-age Ajay and Tabu’s characters as it would’ve looked “ridiculous.”

He also revealed that they had been quite clear from the start about using two distinct actor pairings to represent two age groups. According to him, that is what suits the story and makes it beautiful. He added that after the age of 24, people undergo physical changes.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases on August 2, 2024.

