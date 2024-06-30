When Ajay Devgn said ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 toh Tabu ki wajah se chali’; Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress recalls

Tabu is currently gearing up for the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn. The two have collaborated on several projects in the past like Vijaypath, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and more. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her camaraderie with the Singham Again actor and went on to recall how Ajay credited her for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success.

Tabu talks about her bond with Ajay Devgn

During a recent interaction with Zoom, Tabu talked extensively about her on-and-off screen bond with Ajay Devgn. Calling him “a comfortable person,” the actress stated that people are at ease around him. Despite their pair having worked, she said that they are very different from each other.

“We are very different as people, but there is a bond that goes beyond anything, and it’s the awareness that we share or what we feel for each other. It’s a completely different equation. We have similar tastes in a few things. We might not agree on a couple of things,” remarked the Drishyam actress.

Tabu further reflected on how Ajay compliments her work. She articulated her belief, stating that Ajay is not very expressive, and will never call to appreciate her work. Nevertheless, he may never praise the actress on her face but would make sure to acknowledge it in his own way.

Advertisement

Tabu recalls Ajay Devgn crediting her for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

In order to elucidate her point, she recalled an incident during the trailer launch of Bhola while she was sitting along with Bhushan Kumar and Ajay, while the latter suddenly said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 toh Tabu ki wajah se chali (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because of Tabu),” leaving her surprised.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The upcoming romantic-drama film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the trailer of the film narrates the love story between Ajay Devgn and Tabu. A tragic incident keeps them apart and years later after the incident occurs, we see them reunite under unusual circumstances.

A Friday Filmworks Production, AMKDT is presented by NH Studioz and is backed by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bad Newz Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal has a hilarious reaction when asked ‘real wali good news kab aa rahi hai’; Watch