Yodha: Disha Patani recalls Karan Johar spotted her while she was 18; REACTS to nepotism allegations

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Yodha is making enough buzz on social media before its release. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The hard-core action entertainer is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The makers released the trailer of the film on Thursday and the launch was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire team of the film. During the launch, Disha Patani also talked about how at the age of eighteen it was Karan Johar who spotted her as she also addressed the trolls targeting the filmmaker on Nepotism allegations.

Disha Patani recalls Karan Johar spotted her while she was 18

During the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Yodha, Disha Patani heaped praises on the film's producer, Karan Johar, as she revealed that she was spotted by the filmmaker in her initial days while she was modeling. She also expressed her belief that if she is an actress it is only because of KJo.

She said, “If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modeling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn’t have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me”. Reacting to her statement, Karan said, “I love you” and shared a warm hug with the actress.

During the sweet moment, the lead star of Yodha Sidharth Malhotra chimed in as he said, “Kya baat kar rahi ho Disha, main bhi (What are you saying Disha, me too)” as he referred to his debut film, Student Of The Year which was released in 2012 and helmed by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar reacts to nepotism allegations

Overwhelmed by the statements, Karan Johar also didn’t miss the chance as he addressed the trolls targeting him with nepotism allegations. He went on to refer to the cast and directors of the film who are ‘outsiders’ and called Shashank Khaitan, the ‘brand ambassador of an outsider.’

“To everyone who accuses us of working only with insiders, Shashank Khaitan (filmmaker) is our brand ambassador of an outsider. Sagar and Pushkar (directors of Yodha) represent outsiders. So, the next time anyone trolls us, they should look at Yodha because the lead is also an outsider. So are Raashii and Disha. Hence, I think I deserve another crown now. Whoever may have tried to behead me, watch out for Yodha!,” said the filmmaker.

About Yodha

The highly-anticipated film of the year, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the important roles. In the film, Sidharth portrays the challenging roles of a soldier and a traitor, embarking on a gripping journey to fulfill his late father's aspirations while battling his own identity. The trailer not only highlights his struggles against external enemies but also explores the complexities of self-discovery.

The first song, Zindagi Tere Naam was released just a few days back, and it beautifully captures the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii, adding a melodious touch.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is slated for release on March 15, 2024.

