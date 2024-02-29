Karan Johar reviews Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan; calls it ‘Gift of a film’

Karan Johar is one of the renowned filmmakers in the industry. He has been very vocal about his point of view and opinions. He also never holds back from sharing his honest opinions and reviews of films. The much-buzzed Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan and helmed by Kiran Rao is poised to release in the theaters. A special screening was also hosted by the makers which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Kajol amongst others. Now, recently, Karan Johar took to his social media handle and heaped praises on the film.

Karan Johar lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan

A while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Laapataa Ladies helmed by Kiran Rao and backed by her husband and actor Aamir Khan. Alongside the caption, he wrote an extensive review of the film and called it one of the ‘best films of the year’ and lauded Rao for her creative brilliance in directing this satire with humor. He also appreciated the entire cast and production team of the film.

He wrote, “I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year!!!! #kiranrao @raodyness directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran …. Addressing potent issues with humour , oodles of charm and superlative performances #laapataaladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

He further addressed the audience and urged them to watch the film by saying, “Drop everything you’re doing this weekend and watch this ovation worthy film!!! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors… the solid technicians …. The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! (accompanied by a red heart emojis) and props to @aamirkhanproductions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence !!!”

To tell you a little about Laapataa Ladies, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. Set in rural India, chaos ensues as two young brides lose their way during a train journey, creating merriment. The film will be released tomorrow, i.e. March 1 in the theaters.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: ‘Rancho’ Aamir Khan and ‘Raju’ Sharman Joshi’s reunion at screening reminds fans of 3 Idiots