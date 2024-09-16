Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals getting slapped by Malavika Mohanan while filming; ‘And we broke the ice and my jaw’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal's action film Yudhra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. Before the release, Chaturvedi and Mohanan recounted a scene from the shoot where Mohanan slapped Chaturvedi, resulting in him having to sit with ice due to a jaw injury.

In a chat with ETimes, Malavika recalled, "Siddhant got slapped real bad, we shot for this scene in the first schedule of the film, and we were still building our chemistry. In the scene, my character is pissed with Yudhra’s character, and it was our director Ravi (Udyawar) sir who got extremely excited, and said 'Arey tu maar'... and the very next moment, Siddhant is sitting with an ice pack on his face." "And we broke the ice and my jaw," Siddhant joked.

Malavika explained that the scene would have appeared unrealistic if she hadn’t slapped Siddhant for real. She also mentioned that she performed some intense action sequences with actor Chiyaan Vikram in their latest film Thangalaan.

In the meantime, the trailer and songs of Yudhra have generated significant buzz on social media. The sizzling chemistry between Malavika and Siddhant in the song Saathiya has also drawn considerable attention. In a recent interview, Malavika further discussed her experience filming intimate scenes with Siddhant.

Malavika explained that achieving comfort and authenticity in intimate scenes is challenging. She noted that the presence of intimacy coordinators on set is beneficial, as they help establish clear boundaries and simplify the process. She mentioned that while intimacy was important, their primary concern during the song shoot was the cold.

She described filming several intimate moments, including kisses, while being drenched and exposed to freezing temperatures, making the experience quite difficult. Malavika shared these in an interview with News18.

In Yudhra, Siddhant's character, who has anger issues, will be seen packing punches as he is on a mission to eliminate a drug lord played by Raghav Juyal. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. Yudhra is a quintessential Bollywood movie with action, drama, and romance.

