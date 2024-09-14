Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s co-star Malavika Mohanan admits being more concerned about THIS than kissing during intimate scenes shoot: ‘When we were close…’

Bollywood has got a new pair on the big screen and their chemistry is making the internet lose its mind. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are all set to star in Ravi Udyawar’s upcoming film Yudhra and the duo’s scenes in the trailer and song have set the internet on fire. While it looks steamy and fun on-screen, it wasn’t as joyful for the actress as she revealed the same recently.

While speaking to News18 Showsha, Malavika admitted that to crack intimate scenes and also be comfortable doing it, is not easy. Mohanan said that while Yudhra’s set didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, their role is quite necessary to create boundaries. “The process of intimacy isn’t as simple as just doing it. Coordinators are making it easier,” she said.

Malavika’s intimate scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi especially in the recently released song Saathiya are making waves. Describing it as a challenge to shoot due to the cold weather, the 31-year-old shared, “In that video, we had to shoot a couple of intimate moments where we had to kiss. We were against the waves, completely drenched, and it was freezing! The last thing on our minds was kissing."

The Thangalaan star said that if anyone came across the BTS shoot of their kissing, they would know how goofy and funny all of it was. Mohanan added, “When we were close to each other, we were like, ‘Are we done? It’s so cold!’ It was funny (laughs). It’s also very technical—you have to be aware of the angles. It’s a lot about give and take and being sensitive to each other in that moment.”

Yudhra marks Malavika’s second Bollywood outing after her Hindi cinema debut with 2017’s Beyond The Clouds. The Master actress primarily works in Tamil and Malayalam cinema and this upcoming actioner is expected to be her big re-launch in the Hindi belt. Having grown up watching Bollywood movies, Mohanan in the same interview admitted being overwhelmed for starring in songs like Saathiya.

“It’s so quintessentially Bollywood. It has a beach, larger-than-life romance, and slow-motion shots. I was in a bikini and sarong, and he was in an open white shirt. I’ve grown up watching my favorite actors and actresses romance in a similar fashion,” Malavika signed off.

