Did You Know Siddhant Chaturvedi thought he might land a role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don while testing for Yudhra? ‘It was a far fetched dream’

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has generated significant buzz even before filming began, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Starring Ranveer Singh, it is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Yudhra, recently shared his desire to be cast in Don 3.

He also mentioned that he initially thought he might be cast in Don 3 while auditioning for Yudhra, given Farhan Akhtar's presence in the room. Siddhant added, "It was a far-fetched dream for me to do an actioner at that time."

In an interview with News 18, Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed how he landed the role in Yudhra and his initial confusion with Don 3. He explained that after Gully Boy was released, he sought guidance from his mentor, Ritesh Sidhwani, who had been advising him since his Inside Edge days.

During their conversation about his career aspirations, Siddhant expressed a desire to work on an action film. At the same time, he learned that Farhan Akhtar was in discussions with writer Shridhar Raghavan about a new action project. Given Farhan's involvement, Siddhant mistakenly assumed it would be Don 3, as an action film with Farhan in the mix seemed like a natural fit for the Don franchise.

Expressing his interest in joining Don 3, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he initially hoped to land a role in the film. However, Ritesh Sidhwani informed him that the project was not related to Don. “I started thinking they would give me a role in Don. But Ritesh sir told me it wasn’t Don they were talking about. Still, I wanted to test for the part. I was told to meet the director, Ravi Udyawar, and if he liked me, I could do the film. Ravi sir, who had already watched Gully Boy, wanted the demeanor and attitude of MC Sher in Yudhra as well,” the actor said.

Even though Yudhra wasn’t Don 3, it was still a dream come true for Siddhant Chaturvedi. He shared that, at the time, they only had a five-page script outlining the action sequences and basic storyline. Having always dreamed of being in a big-scale action film, Siddhant felt that Yudhra was a perfect fit. He expressed his excitement about working with top-notch technicians and co-actors.

Siddhant Chaturvedi signed on for Yudhra after the success of Gully Boy. The film is set to release on September 20 and also stars Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles.

