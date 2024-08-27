Farhan Akhtar's hilarious birthday wish for 'Shu' Shibani Akhtar is every husband of a stylish wife who is far away from fashion: 'Love you more...'

VJ-actor Shibani Akhtar celebrates her birthday today. To make the occasion extra memorable, her husband Farhan Akhtar posted a heartfelt birthday message with a humorous twist, highlighting their playful relationship. He affectionately referred to her stylish beach hat as a ‘sada dosa’ and playfully remarked on her ‘beauty’ as she balanced the hat on her head.

Farhan’s witty note not only reflects his sense of humor but also his love for his fashion-forward wife. He concluded with, “@shibaniakhtar love you more than you know.”

On August 27, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to wish his wife Shibani Akhtar a happy birthday. He shared a stunning photo of Shibani in a cool t-shirt, stylish jacket, and a large hat, paired with a beautiful smile. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday Shu.. I don’t think anyone has looked this beautiful balancing a sada dosa on their head." He also expressed his deep affection for her.

Shabana Azmi recently posted a nostalgic family photo on Instagram, capturing a past celebration for Honey Irani’s birthday. The picture includes Shabana with her husband Javed Akhtar, his first wife Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and additional family members. Tanvi Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, and other relatives also appear in the snapshot.

Advertisement

Shabana captioned the post, “Happy family on Honeys last birthday.” In the pic, Shabana Azmi is seen with a warm smile, holding Shibani Akhtar close, while Honey Irani stands beside her. Farhan Akhtar poses next to Shibani, and Javed Akhtar is seen with his arms around his daughter, Zoya.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, who dated for nearly three years, exchanged vows in a serene ceremony at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19, 2022. Shibani wore a stunning red strapless gown, and Farhan opted for a classic black tuxedo. Their wedding, which took place during the day, was attended by a select group of celebrities, including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani, with Hrithik Roshan and his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, also in attendance.

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple married in 2000 and separated in 2017. They share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani are all smiles, Shabana Azmi stands close to Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar in THROWBACK PIC: ‘Happy family’