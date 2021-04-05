The Past Blast: When Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar reunited in 2003 for Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Did you know, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wrote the climax speech of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban?

In the history Bollywood, very few writers have managed to create their own brand of writing and the pioneer of this is the duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The duo together wrote some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Don, Shaan, Dostana and Shakti among others. However, in the early 1980s, the two decided to part ways due to creative differences and since then, every cine-lover has been awaiting a reunion, but sadly that hasn’t happened till date.

However, very few know that the iconic writer duo independently wrote a speech for Amitabh Bachchan and in the 2003 hit film, Baghban. An insider informs us that the Big B wanted the climax of Baghban to hit the audience in a different way and hence, he requested his dear friend, Javed Akhtar to write his ending speech of the film. And Javed Saab obliged in doing the same. On the shoot day, Salman felt that something was a miss from his speech in the climax and after having a word with his producer, he decided to tweak the same.

The superstar picked up the phone to his father, Salim Khan, a celebrated screen and dialogue writer. While Salim Saab was initially hesitant on writing the lines, he eventually decided to write for his son. He wrote the speech in less than a day, and well, the rest is history. Both Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s speech from the climax of Baghban won over the audience and incidentally, every word written in there staying relevant even today. Such is the power of Salim – Javed combo!

Also Read| The Past Blast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and the tale of Shuddhi

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×