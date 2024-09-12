Now, We Are Breaking Up reunion: Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo and more cheer on Park Hyo Joo at new play; PICS

Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo, and other Now, We Are Breaking Up cast recently reunited to cheer their co-star Park Hyo Joo at her new play Rendez-vous. Later, on they shared several photos from the day exciting fans of the drama as the cast showed how they still keep in touch and come out to support each other.

On September 12, 2024, Song Hye Kyo took to her personal Instagram account to share photos of last night when she reunited with the cast of her past drama Now, We Are Breaking Up.

In the photos she shared, the The Glory actress commended Park Hyo Joo for her play and said it was “Awesome” while attaching a photo of the stage and the official poster.

Furthermore, the cast of Now, We Are Breaking Up posed for a photo where Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Hun, and Yoon Na Moo were all smiles as they surrounded the star of the play, Park Hyo Joo. The photo was shared by Choi Hee Seo who also added an old photo of the cast where Jang Ki Yong was present as well to complete the cast reunion in a way as she captioned it: “We are inseparable even after 3 years.”

See PICS of Now, We Are Breaking Up cast reunion here:

Choi Hee Seo posted another photo with a close-up shot of Jang Ki Yong and wrote it was a pity he couldn’t join because he was busy filming. While sharing the story, Song Hye Kyo wrote “LOL.”

It is interesting to note that Park Hyo Joo is currently starring in a play called Rendez-vous with Choi Won Young who will be soon seen in Family by Choice as Jung Chae Yeon’s father, Yoon Jung Jae.

Song Hye Kyo is one of the leading actresses hailing from South Korea. She has been captivating audiences with her versatile performances across genres for years. She is set to lead the upcoming occult spin-off movie, Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Jin Wook.

Song Hye Kyo is widely known for her K-dramas The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Encounter, Full House, and Now, We Are Breaking Up.

