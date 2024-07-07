Jang Ki Yong is back in the acting business after completing his mandatory military service and all eyes have been on his first project since discharge. So when the heartthrob revealed he was going for a father role to a middle schooler played by the talented Park So I, everyone waited with bated breath and wondered how things would turn out.

To put it simply, Jang Ki Yong knocked it out of the park. To get into detail, the 31-year-old's first attempt at a dysfunctional relationship with a young daughter allowed him to portray a difficult role, adding to the emotional state of his character and the fantasy elements of SLL-produced The Atypical Family.

It was as good a post-military drama as it could get. A fun chemistry with Claudia Kim, who played his sister and an enviable one with his on-screen romance partner Chun Woo Hee, were the highlights fans couldn’t get enough of.

Jang Ki Yong interview for The Atypical Family

In an exclusive conversation, the model-turned-actor spoke about picking scripts based on characters that leave an impact. Moreover, Jang Ki Yong revealed thoughts about working with Chun Woo Hee, Park So I, and Claudia Kim in The Atypical Family. Check out the full interview below.

How did you feel taking on the role of a father of a middle schooler? At any point did you worry that you’ll get typecast into fatherly roles after this?

At first, I was worried about whether I could do it well, but I focused more on the character. I thought that fatherhood is one of the many colors that Gwi Ju has, and I talked with the director and variously portrayed clumsiness to play the clumsy father, Gwi Ju. It wasn't easy, but I believe I can do better next time because I finished my first father role well.

Did you study any roles to be able to play Bok Gwi Ju better? Or did you have a reference actor in mind?

Rather than referring to a different character, I tried to find a part of Gwi Ju that I could bring out from inside of me, thinking, ‘If it were me, what would I do?’ or ‘If I felt that way, how would I express it?’ and then I tried to find and express Gwi Ju in myself.

Bok Gwi Ju has the power to go back in time to his happy moments. If you had the same power, what moments would you go back to and which one would you absolutely avoid?

Gwi Ju wants to repeatedly go back to the past and change it, but I don't think the real Jang Ki Yong would do that. I focus on the present and try to live life to the fullest, and if I in the future were to return to the past, which is the present, and live the life, I believe I would still live every day with the same intensity and fun, so there are no moments I would avoid. I just live in the present and enjoy it.

Jang Ki Yong on embodying character with depression, finding daughter in Park So I and working with Chun Woo Hee

As Bok Gwi Ju is someone with depression, how did you try to portray the character and what was a particularly tough scene to shoot?

For Gwi Ju, the current misery and past happiness are such contrasting emotions that it was not easy to express the change in emotion that actually had to be played out at one point. I tried to show the contrast even in small details besides the apparent atmosphere and expression.

What kind of relationship do you share with Park So I off-camera? Any advice you have shared or received from each other?

We spent a not-so-short time as father and daughter, so by the end of the shoot, she actually felt like my daughter. After the last shoot, it was her birthday, and I gave her a gift with an appreciation for all her hard work.

It was not advice, but we were asked to describe each other in five words, and I remember laughing because I said 'The gift of my life' and she said 'Handsome dad.' It must have been difficult to act with adults, but I'm grateful to her for pulling it off pluckily.

How would you describe your and Chun Woo Hee’s chemistry in the show and outside of it?

I've seen a lot of Chun Woo Hee's work, and she's an actor I've always wanted to work with. We had a lot of similarities, so while working on this piece, our acting chemistry was good and worked well together as we relied on each other. I was grateful that she was someone I could learn a lot from.

What does your script selection process look like? Do you try to go for a particular storyline for your character or a genre like fantasy, perhaps?

Sometimes when I read a script, there is a moment when I am just drawn into it. Then I try to imagine, “What if I were to play this character?” and I get interested when I can't even imagine it. I guess I enjoy that process. Maybe that's why I find joy in creating characters on set with the director and my fellow actors.

I personally like work that has a narrative and leaves a lasting impression, but I want to try many different works regardless of genre and portray different characters.

If you had the chance to share a message each with your own and Chun Woo Hee, Park So Yi, and Claudia Kim’s characters, what would it be?

(For Gwi Ju) I'm rooting for your happiness.

(For Da Hae) Thank you for saving me.

(For I Na) The time I am with I-na is the best time of my life.

(For Dong Hee) Sis, thank you so much, and I lo… like you.

Jang Ki Yong picks favorite role among Come and Hug Me, Search: WWW, Now, We Are Breaking Up, My Roommate Is a Gumiho and more

Playing a detective, CEO, fashion photographer, a gumiho and now a person with superpowers; which one of your characters came naturally to you?

“Naturalness” seems to be an actor's lifelong quest. I'm always studying and endeavoring to do it well. I have affection for all my roles, but I can’t forget Na Moo in Come and Hug Me, which was my first lead role. It was my first starring role, and even though it's been six years since I finished the series, the afterglow of it still lives in me, so I feel I loved it a lot.

Do you wish to try out musicals again now that you’re out of the military or would you like to go back to modeling someday?

Anytime. I'd love to do them again if I had the chance.

Any plans to act in Bollywood for Indian fans?

I like Bollywood work, [it’s] full of eye-catching elements. I would like to be a part of it anytime I get the chance. I am so grateful to the Indian fans who support me from afar.

