Park Min Young and Na In Woo’s Marry My Husband enjoys an all-time high rating nationwide

Park Min Young and Na Il Woo starring tvN’s drama Marry My Husband, continue to experience a surge in its ratings soaring up to a new all-time high viewership. Concurrently, KBS2’s Love Song for Illusion is also enjoying favorable viewership numbers.

Marry My Husband’s new all-time high viewership

As reported by Nielsen Korea, the airing of tvN's Marry My Husband on February 5 recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 11.8 percent. This marks a notable increase of 1.1 percent from its previous episode, setting a new personal record for the show. Similarly, KBS2's Love Song for Illusion attained an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent, experiencing an improvement from its previous episode's rating of 1.7 percent.

More about the series Marry My Husband and Love Song For Illusion

Marry My Husband narrates the story of Kang Ji Won. Kang Ji Won is wedded to Park Min Hwan, yet their marital bond is strained by Min Hwan's self-centeredness and his overbearing mother. Ji Won bears the primary financial responsibilities for the family, while Min Hwan remains jobless and mired in debt. Moreover, Ji Won shoulders all household duties single-handedly. One fateful day, Ji Won receives the devastating diagnosis of cancer with limited time left to live. To exacerbate matters, she discovers her husband and close friend, Jung Soo Min, engaged in an affair. A physical altercation ensues, tragically resulting in Ji Won's demise at the hands of her spouse.

Suddenly, Ji Won finds herself transported back in time, a decade earlier, to the period when she was dating Min Hwan. Determined to alter her fate, she resolves to orchestrate a union between Soo Min and Min Hwan. Meanwhile, at her workplace, Yoo Ji Hyeok, who holds a managerial position in the same department as Ji Won, begins to develop feelings for her and gradually reveals his emotions. However, he also harbors a concealed secret.

On the other hand, the story of Love Song for Illusion revolves around the intertwined tale of a monarch with dual personas and an assassin who initially seeks to end his life but finds herself entangled in a burgeoning romance with him. Crown Prince Sajo Hyun is a multifaceted character, working incognito as a fashion designer in a bustling city boutique while concealing his royal lineage. His upbringing under the oppressive rule of his father, Sajo Seung, has left him with deep emotional scars from childhood. Sajo Hyun's alter ego, Ak Hee, possesses a beguiling charm that easily captivates others, yet he is cursed to endure intense agony upon physical contact.

Yeon Wol's life takes a tumultuous turn as she transitions from an assassin to a concubine. Descended from the fallen Yeon Dynasty and the sole daughter of Yeon Poong Hak, she assumes the guise of assassin Gye Ra to seek vengeance for her family's demise. However, her mission to assassinate the king takes an unexpected turn when she falls into a trap orchestrated by an unknown adversary, awakening the following day with no recollection of her past.

