Marry My Husband is an ongoing K-drama with Song Ha Yoon playing the antagonist Jeong Soomin alongside Park Min Young’s Kang Jiwon, Na In Woo’s Yoo Jihyuk, and Lee Yi Kyung’s Park Minhwan. The story follows the life of an ordinary office worker who learns of her husband’s affair with her best friend and is transported to the past for another chance at life.

About Song Ha Yoon

The actress debuted in 2003 with the moniker Kim Byul in the series Sang Doo! Let's Go to School, however, changed to her current name of Song Ha Yoon in 2012. Her birth name is Kim Mi Sun. From Fight for My Way to Devilish Charm and most recently Oh! Youngsim, she has set out to add more well-earned characters under her belt.

Having been featured in multiple music videos and been the face of web series as well as television shows, she has tried her fair share of a variety of roles. In Marry My Husband, Song Ha Yoon embodies Jeong Soomin, a cunning counterpart to Park Min Young’s Kang Jiwon, who brings on the downfall of her best friend and seeks her fate unknowing of the hell that awaits her. The show also stars Na In Woo and Lee Yi Kyung in crucial roles.

Song Ha Yoon’s interview for Marry My Husband

In an exclusive chat with us, the rising actress talked about deciding to take on such a tricky character as well as reading the original work for a better understanding of Jeong Soomin. Song Ha Yoon further reveals the kind of roles she would take after Marry My Husband. Read the full interview below.

What are some differences you noticed while working on Marry My Husband compared to its webtoon?

While analyzing the character, I looked up the original Marry My Husband. In the drama, Jeong Soomin is three-dimensional as the narrative progresses, so I tried to keep her acting as simple as possible to capture the feel of the original, and her three-dimensionality in the drama to stand out through styling.

Playing a character that people are bound to dislike is a tough choice. Why did you decide to accept the role of Jeong Soomin and what would you like to say to viewers about her?

I've been playing a lot of good roles, so I longed for a new character, then I came across the script for Marry My Husband, which was really interesting. Jeong Soomin is a realistic character who can be seen in our academic and social lives, so I think viewers can relate to her more. Also, Jeong Soomin has many different faces, from lovely to provocative.

So I thought I could use my existing good image to my advantage, and I was able to challenge myself with a role where the sense of betrayal is felt more because she is familiar. So I thought I could use the existing good image to my advantage, and I was able to challenge myself with Jeong Soomin, a role whose betrayal is felt more because it was familiar.

What do you think Jeong Soomin would change if she was sent to the past instead of Yang Jiwon? What would you personally do differently if you were sent instead?

Jeong Soomin would do the same thing even if she could go back in time. She is a character with many deficiencies, so I personally hope that she overcomes them and makes wise choices to stay healthy.

What is your off-screen chemistry like with Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung? Do you think Jeong Soomin and Park Minhwan are best for each other?

Marry My Husband has a special meaning for all the actors, so they prepared hard and acted as if they were the characters themselves. Jeong Soomin is a character who doesn't know much about love, so I think she's been struggling with herself from the past, so I think she's best suited to be alone

What roles are you aiming for in your acting career and what kind of story would you like to take on next?

I'd love to do a comedy, a really sad movie that makes people's emotions explode, or a genius or hacker character who can easily work with astronomical numbers.

