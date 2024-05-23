Park Min Young Quiz: How well do you know the Marry My Husband actress?

Park Min Young is a popular South Korean actress known for her roles in Marry My Husband, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. Take the Park Min Young Quiz below.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 23, 2024  |  06:52 PM IST |  2.1K
Park Min Young: tvN
Park Min Young: tvN
Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Park Min Young is a South Korean actress who rose to fame with the historical romance comedy Sungkyunkwan Scandal which was released in 2010. The actress has appeared in various hits like Marry My Husband, Queen of Seven Days and many more. 

More about Park Min Young

Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. In 2011 she made her debut on the big screen with the film The Cat. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, she has captivated audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and more. 

She last appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming. 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles