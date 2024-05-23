Park Min Young Quiz: How well do you know the Marry My Husband actress?

Park Min Young is a South Korean actress who rose to fame with the historical romance comedy Sungkyunkwan Scandal which was released in 2010. The actress has appeared in various hits like Marry My Husband, Queen of Seven Days and many more.

More about Park Min Young

Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. In 2011 she made her debut on the big screen with the film The Cat. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, she has captivated audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and more.

She last appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming.